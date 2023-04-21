Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,059,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

