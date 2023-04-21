Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 231,882 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,532,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231,882 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SAP worth $674,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.56. 1,862,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 76.70%.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

