Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

