Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.