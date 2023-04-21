Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in March

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

