flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.