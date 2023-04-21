Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
