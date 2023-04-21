Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
