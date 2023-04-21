Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in March

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 462,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,576. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $395.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

