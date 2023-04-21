ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 13.3% in March

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,472,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,131 shares of company stock worth $8,717,292 over the last 90 days. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

