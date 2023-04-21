Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 11,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 411.9 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

