Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 11,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 411.9 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
