Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 212,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

