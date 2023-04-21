Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$222.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$206.90.

FNV stock opened at C$206.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.17. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.57.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5887097 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

