Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.36

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 32433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
