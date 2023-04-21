Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Holdings Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.48. 5,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $154.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.