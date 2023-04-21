Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 799.50 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 796.50 ($9.86). 404,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 781,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 793 ($9.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.99) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Frasers Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 772.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 755.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

