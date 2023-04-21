Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $39.79. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 3,187,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

