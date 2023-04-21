Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 620 ($7.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 700 ($8.66) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.27) to GBX 790 ($9.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 700 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.38) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $744.29.

FNLPF opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

