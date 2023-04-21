Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

