FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 63,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,650. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

