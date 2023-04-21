FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 63,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,650. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.69.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
