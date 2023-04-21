Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.