FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $65.17 million and approximately $951,625.37 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

