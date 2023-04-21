FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issued By William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $20.76 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $6,963,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.