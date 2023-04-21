G999 One Day Volume Tops $2,590.98 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,590.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00062266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

