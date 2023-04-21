Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,578,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 2,404,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,785.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 1,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

