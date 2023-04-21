Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66.
Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.