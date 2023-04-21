Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

About Gamida Cell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.