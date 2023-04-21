Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average is $325.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

