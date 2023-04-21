Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.71.

IT stock opened at $304.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

