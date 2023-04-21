General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

GE stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

