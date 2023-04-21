General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Down 3.0 %

General Motors stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in General Motors by 58.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 333,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 122,366 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

