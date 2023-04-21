GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GenSight Biologics Stock Performance

GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

About GenSight Biologics

(Get Rating)

Read More

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The firm also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. The company was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.