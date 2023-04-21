GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GenSight Biologics Stock Performance
GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.
About GenSight Biologics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GenSight Biologics (GSGTF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.