Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.32 billion.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $168.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

