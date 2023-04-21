Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

