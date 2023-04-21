Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.37. 331,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

