Getinge AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Handelsbanken cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

