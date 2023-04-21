Getinge AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
