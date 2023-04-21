GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

GHRS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.