Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74 and traded as high as C$43.67. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 217,966 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.