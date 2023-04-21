Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74 and traded as high as C$43.67. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 217,966 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.105465 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.