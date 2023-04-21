Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,318. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

