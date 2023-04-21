Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $848.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

