Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

