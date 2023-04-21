Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several research firms have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

