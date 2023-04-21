Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 253,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,254,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

Featured Stories

