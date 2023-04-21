GMT Capital Corp Buys 65,100 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up 4.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Berry Global Group worth $105,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.75. 209,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Recommended Stories

