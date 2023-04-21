GMT Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,700 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up 1.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,378. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

