GMT Capital Corp Has $19.18 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GMT Capital Corp lessened its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,497,500 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 786,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 328,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

