GMT Capital Corp Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.95% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 184,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

