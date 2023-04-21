GMT Capital Corp Purchases 362,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 377,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 144,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 14,668,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,861,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

