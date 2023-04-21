GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 243.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 48,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,217. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.