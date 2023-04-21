GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

GoHealth Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 23,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

