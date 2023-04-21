Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

GFI stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 726,490 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

