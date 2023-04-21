Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 510,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.